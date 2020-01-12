Susan M. Barred

Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Susan M. Barred.
Obituary
Send Flowers

Barred, Susan M.

(nee Henry) Asleep in Jesus on Thursday, January 9, 2020 at the age of 78. Beloved wife of the late Glenn S. Barred; dear mother of Janet (Curt) Day of Virginia, Peggy (Robert) Smith and Nancy (Joe) Lauer; dear grandmother of Jennifer Day Edwards, Ashley Lauer and Skily Smith; great-grandmother of Jackson Edwards.

Services: Visitation Tuesday, January 14th, from 11:00 am – 12:00 pm at The Lutheran Church of Webster Gardens, 8749 Watson Rd.; Webster Groves, MO 63119. Funeral Service will follow visitation at 12:00 Noon. Interment at Jefferson Barracks National Cemetery. If desired, donations in Susan's name may be made to .

www.hoffmeistercolonial.com


logo
Published in St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Jan. 12, 2020
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Donations
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.