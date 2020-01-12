Susan M. Barred

Hoffmeister Colonial Mortuary
6464 Chippewa Street
St. Louis, MO
63109
(314)-832-7770
Barred, Susan M.

(nee Henry) Asleep in Jesus on Thursday, January 9, 2020 at the age of 78. Beloved wife of the late Glenn S. Barred; dear mother of Janet (Curt) Day of Virginia, Peggy (Robert) Smith and Nancy (Joe) Lauer; dear grandmother of Jennifer Day Edwards, Ashley Lauer and Skily Smith; great-grandmother of Jackson Edwards.

Services: Visitation Tuesday, January 14th, from 11:00 am – 12:00 pm at The Lutheran Church of Webster Gardens, 8749 Watson Rd.; Webster Groves, MO 63119. Funeral Service will follow visitation at 12:00 Noon. Interment at Jefferson Barracks National Cemetery. If desired, donations in Susan's name may be made to .

Published in St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Jan. 12, 2020
St. Louis, MO   (314) 832-7770
