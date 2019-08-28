Susan M. Tolle (1952 - 2019)
Guest Book
  • "RIP. Phil DiPrima and family."
  • "To the Tolle family, Love you guys. Momma Tolle meant so..."
    - Joe Klenc
  • "Stephanie, Phil and Samantha and family - we are so very..."
    - Kevin Marla Bond
  • "Many prayers for the Young - Tolle Families!"
    - Patti Gettemeier-Hellrung
Service Information
Alexander - White - Mullen Funeral Home
11101 Saint Charles Rock Road
St. Ann, MO
63074
(314)-739-1133
Visitation
Wednesday, Aug. 28, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Alexander - White - Mullen Funeral Home
11101 Saint Charles Rock Road
St. Ann, MO 63074
View Map
Funeral Mass
Thursday, Aug. 29, 2019
11:00 AM
St. Rose Philippine Duchesne Church
Florissant, MO
View Map
Obituary
Send Flowers

Tolle, Susan M.

(nee Young), passed away on Saturday, August 24, 2019 surrounded by her family. The loving daughter of the late Louis and Patricia Young; beloved wife of the late Thomas G. Tolle; dearest mother of Stephanie (Joel) Tolle-Crespo, Phillip (Samantha) Tolle and Eric Schmidt; cherished grandmother of 6; sister of 11; aunt, cousin, friend and Momma Tolle to many. In lieu of flowers donations to the .

Services: Funeral Mass 8/29/19, 11:00 a.m., St. Rose Philippine Duchesne Church, Florissant, MO. Interment Jefferson Barracks Cemetery. Visitation 8/28/19, 4-8 p.m., Alexander White-Mullen Funeral Home, St. Ann, MO. Condolences may be offered at www.alexanderstlouis.com
Published in St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Aug. 28, 2019
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral Home Details
Donations
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.