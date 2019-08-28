Tolle, Susan M.

(nee Young), passed away on Saturday, August 24, 2019 surrounded by her family. The loving daughter of the late Louis and Patricia Young; beloved wife of the late Thomas G. Tolle; dearest mother of Stephanie (Joel) Tolle-Crespo, Phillip (Samantha) Tolle and Eric Schmidt; cherished grandmother of 6; sister of 11; aunt, cousin, friend and Momma Tolle to many. In lieu of flowers donations to the .

Services: Funeral Mass 8/29/19, 11:00 a.m., St. Rose Philippine Duchesne Church, Florissant, MO. Interment Jefferson Barracks Cemetery. Visitation 8/28/19, 4-8 p.m., Alexander White-Mullen Funeral Home, St. Ann, MO. Condolences may be offered at www.alexanderstlouis.com