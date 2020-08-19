Rizzo, Susan Mary

(nee Davidson) Thursday, August 13, 2020 at age 77.

Beloved wife of the late Vincent J. Rizzo. Cherished mother and mother-in-law of M. Joseph Rizzo (Blythe Owens), Joanne M. Kelly (Brian), Anthony C. Rizzo (Brigid), Catherine R. Kelso (Aliko Foster), and the late Mark A. Rizzo (Jamie Breeding). Loving grandmother of Michael & Taylor Rizzo; Diana, Nichole & Nolan Kelly; Alexander Rizzo; and Leo, Seamus & Gavin Rizzo. Dearest sister of Carol D. Mitchell, Diana D. Pierce (Stephen), and the late Gary A. Davidson (Nancy). Dear sister-in-law, aunt, great-aunt, cousin and friend.

Services: Mass will be celebrated at 11:00 a.m. on Thursday, August 20, 2020 at Immaculate Conception Catholic Church, 7701 Highway N., Dardenne Prairie, MO 63368. Interment Holy Cross Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, donations to Newborns in Need (www.newbornsinneed.org) are preferred.

Ortmann Stipanovich Funeral Home osfuneralhomes.com