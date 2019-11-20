St. Louis Post-Dispatch Obituaries
|
Schrader Funeral Homes & Crematory
14960 Manchester Rd
Ballwin, MO 63011-4623
(636) 227-5511
Celebration of Life
Sunday, Nov. 24, 2019
11:00 AM - 3:00 PM
Schrader Funeral Homes & Crematory
14960 Manchester Rd
Ballwin, MO 63011-4623
Robinson, Susan Mary

(nee Weston), passed away, Saturday, November 16, 2019.

Beloved wife for 42 years of Richard Robinson, Jr.; loving mother of Richard (Mariah) Robinson, III; adored Me-Ma of Connor and Cole Robinson; dear sister of Elizabeth (Thomas) Loudon, Theresa Bennett, and Scott (Jami) Weston; aunt of Megan Loudon, Benjamin Loudon, Logan Bennett, Clayton Weston, and Cody Weston; daughter of the late Walter and Ann Weston; beloved sister-in-law, aunt, great-aunt, niece, and friend to many.

Services: Celebration of Life at the FAMILY CENTER at SCHRADER Funeral Home and Crematory, 14960 Manchester Road at Holloway, Ballwin, Sunday, November 24, 2019, 11:00 a.m.-3:00 p.m. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Pulmonary Fibrosis Foundation. Friends may sign the family's on-line guestbook at Schrader.com.

Published in St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Nov. 20, 2019
