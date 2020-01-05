Poling, Susan (Sedgwick)

Passed peacefully at her home in the CWE on December 30, 2019 after a 11 month battle with cancer. Cherished wife of Donald Poling; beloved stepmother to Matt Poling (Maggie) and Jane Vatterott (Eric); and adored grandmother (Susu) of Ellie, Nora, Luke and Mary Poling and Cole and Sam Vatterott. She is also survived by two brothers (Paul Sedgwick and Ted Halliday), two sisters (Linda Taylor and Kim Bicknell), mother-in law (Lois Poling), sister-in law (Ann Buis), brother-in law (Tom Poling), 14 nieces and nephews, and 5 godchildren. She was dearly loved and admired by us all.

Susan was born in Honolulu, Hawaii, and moved to Jacksonville, NC at age 7. She received her BS from East Carolina Univ and her MS in Urban and Regional Planning from Florida State Univ. After working briefly in coastal preservation in Florida, she moved to St Louis where she worked for the St Louis County Parks Department from 1979 until 2015 as the Planning Manager, grant writer, and independent consultant. After her retirement she became a Board Member of the St Louis County Parks Foundation that raises funds to enhance the county parks system. Her other civic activities included serving on the Boards of World Bird Sanctuary (where she was recently honored with the "Susan Poling Nature Area Trail"), Meramec River Assoc, Mo Wildlife Rescue Center, Gateway Trailnet, Henry Shaw Ozark Corridor, East Carolina Alumni Assoc, and Doorways. She also was a Youth Coordinator for many years at Salem United Methodist Church, chaired the entertainment committee for the County Fair and Air Show, served on the bid committee for the 1994 Olympic Festival and the 1998 Goodwill Games, and was on the committee creating Winter Wonderland in Tillis Park. For leisure, she enjoyed Family Time, reading, hiking National Parks, time at her Naples beach-house, pampering her cats, traveling (US and overseas), hosting elaborate themed dinner parties for her friends and Family, gardening, arranging silk flowers, building magnificent dollhouses for her granddaughters, pool parties, and theatre and museums.

Susan lived a good and virtuous life in her 67 years, extending her kindness, goodwill, and generosity to Family and friends alike. She was a role model and positive influence to many youth that she came in contact with during her life who will benefit from her friendship. She spoiled her Family with her constant love and thoughtfulness. Our Dear Susu will be terribly missed as we try to carry on without her presence.

Services: A memorial service celebrating her life will occur on January 25 at 11 am at Salem United Methodist Church, 1200 S. Lindbergh Blvd St. Louis, MO 63131. A reception will immediately follow. In lieu of flowers, the Family prefers donations to the St Louis County Parks Foundation (attention "the Susu Tree house Project"), PO Box 31158, Des Peres, Mo 63131.