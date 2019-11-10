Shymanski, Susan "Suzi" R.

age 76, passed away on November 4, 2019 in Downers Grove, Illinois, surrounded by her family. Suzi was the loving mother of Kurt (Karla) Shymanski of Denver, CO, Karen Shymanski of St. Louis, MO, and Kim (Steve) Peters of Downers Grove, IL; cherished Nana of Keara and Kaden Shymanski, Justin, Kyle and Jillian Peters; dear sister of Tom (Kathy) Anton and Judy (Dave) Lynch; fond aunt to many nieces and nephews. She is preceded in death by her parents, Marjorie and Russell Anton.

Services: Friends and family are invited to attend a celebration of Suzi's life on November 23, 2019, from 4:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. at the Butterfly House located at 15193 Olive Blvd., Chesterfield, MO 63017. In lieu of flowers, please remember Suzi with a contribution to the Humane Society of Missouri at www.hsmo.org. Arrangements by Adams-Winterfield & Sullivan Funeral Home. 630-968-1000 or www.adamswinterfieldsullivan.com