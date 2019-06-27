Guest Book View Sign Service Information Kriegshauser Mortuary-West Chapel 9450 Olive Blvd St. Louis , MO 63132 (314)-994-3322 Send Flowers Obituary

Krombach, Susan Richter age 77, of St. Louis, Missouri passed away Saturday, June 22, 2019 surrounded by loved ones in the privacy of her home after fighting pancreatic cancer since April 2016. Susan was born February 20, 1942 in St. Louis, Missouri. Daughter of Henry J. Richter and Erma Ann Richter, and younger sister to Nancy Monson. Susan attended Ladue High School and graduated in 1960. She went on to attend the University of Missouri, Columbia and received her Bachelor's Degree in Education. She married Peter B. Krombach on December 27, 1965. She went on to teach kindergarten before having her children, Krista and Keith. All of her life, she resided in St. Louis, Missouri. Besides being with her family, she was always involved with many organizations such as; The St. Louis Zoo, Missouri Botanical Garden, Bethesda Women's Group, Twigs Friends of St. Louis Children's Hospital, Gamma Phi Beta Sorority and Ladue Alumni Association. She really enjoyed her special clubs with her friends; Bridge Club, Book Club, Birthday Club, Dance Club, Gourmet Club and always throwing fun events and parties. Her interests included skiing in Colorado, and she skied up to the age of 76. She loved vacations to Door County, Cardinal games and entertaining by her pool. She loved Busch's Grove and the cabins, and going to the Muny in the summer. She had a passion for music, photographs and dogs, especially Airedales. She took great pride in keeping a perfect home for her family. She always created the right atmosphere for the right moment. She was especially known for her love of holidays, creative costumes, and her Christmas decorating was one of kind. Susan made a huge impact on the many lives she touched. She had a zest for life that goes beyond compare. Her legacy will most certainly live on in the hearts of those she loved, and she will be greatly missed. Susan is survived by her husband, Peter B Krombach, her daughter, Krista Knudsen (David), grandchildren, Jack and Kate, and son, Keith Krombach (Christina), and grandson, Hudson. She is preceded in death by her father, mother and sister. In Susan's honor, memorials would be appreciated to the Siteman Cancer Center, CB 1204, 7425 Forsyth Blvd., St. Louis, MO 63105. Services: Visitation will take place on Sunday, June 30th from 1:00 p.m. - 4:00 p.m. at Kriegshauser Mortuary-West Chapel, located at 9450 Olive Blvd., St. Louis, MO. Memorial Service will be held at Ladue Chapel, located at 9450 Clayton Rd., St. Louis, MO on Monday, July 1st at 10:30 a.m. Condolences may be offered at





