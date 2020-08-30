Treffeisen, Susan Sherman

Susan S. Treffeisen, 76, passed away peacefully in Melbourne, FL on Wednesday, July 29, 2020. Sue was born May 11, 1944 in Lincoln, NE to Frederick and Barbara (Tenney) Sherman. She grew up in Providence, RI, Sweden, and Syracuse, NY. Sue graduated from Nottingham High School in 1962 before attending Syracuse University, graduating with a degree In Early Childhood Development and Social Work. She married Harold (Rick) Treffeisen on September 3, 1966. Sue lived in Centerport, NY 1967-1970. She moved to St. Louis, MO where she spent the next 38 years. St. Louis held a special place in her heart where she raised her family and started her career in early childhood education. Sue's work helping children and parents led her to be one of the founders of the Parents As Teachers Program (PAT) in 1981. She earned a masters degree in Elementary Education from the University of Missouri St. Louis in 1993. The Parents as Teachers program grew into a nationally and internationally recognized program that spread to all 50 states and multiple countries. Sue's career culminated as the Director of State Systems for the PAT National Center. She retired June 29, 2007 and moved to Melbourne, FL. Sue is survived by her husband Rick, sons Ted and Tom, granddaughters Leah and Cameron, and sisters Martha and Sally.