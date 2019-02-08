Lane, Susan Taylor November 6, 1956 - February 5, 2019. Beloved daughter of Patricia Williams Lane and the late Clinton W. Lane, Jr.; dear sister of Clinton W. Lane, III (Shelley) and Emily Lane Arneson; dear aunt of Whitney and Taylor Lane, Henry, Sally and John Arneson; niece of Barbara Lane Stephens, Janet Lane and Judy Lane. Truly beloved by her family and many friends. Susan attended Mary Institute (MICDS); loved skiing, singing, music and had a keen sense of humor. We will miss her with all our hearts. The family wishes to acknowledge the love, attentive care and devotion given by Marilyn Green and her many other caregivers. Services: A Memorial Service will be conducted at the Church of St. Michael & St. George, Wydown and Ellenwood, Clayton on Mon., Feb. 11, at 11:00 a.m. Private committal. No visitation. In lieu of flowers, memorials appreciated to Swedish Medical Center, 501 East Hampden Ave., Englewood, CO 80113. A SERVICE OF THE LUPTON CHAPEL
|
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Susan Taylor Lane.
Lupton Chapel - St. Louis
7233 Delmar Blvd.
St. Louis, MO 63130
314-721-1870
Published in St. Louis Post-Dispatch from Feb. 8 to Feb. 10, 2019