Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Susan Taylor Lane. View Sign

Lane, Susan Taylor November 6, 1956 - February 5, 2019. Beloved daughter of Patricia Williams Lane and the late Clinton W. Lane, Jr.; dear sister of Clinton W. Lane, III (Shelley) and Emily Lane Arneson; dear aunt of Whitney and Taylor Lane, Henry, Sally and John Arneson; niece of Barbara Lane Stephens, Janet Lane and Judy Lane. Truly beloved by her family and many friends. Susan attended Mary Institute (MICDS); loved skiing, singing, music and had a keen sense of humor. We will miss her with all our hearts. The family wishes to acknowledge the love, attentive care and devotion given by Marilyn Green and her many other caregivers. Services: A Memorial Service will be conducted at the Church of St. Michael & St. George, Wydown and Ellenwood, Clayton on Mon., Feb. 11, at 11:00 a.m. Private committal. No visitation. In lieu of flowers, memorials appreciated to Swedish Medical Center, 501 East Hampden Ave., Englewood, CO 80113. A SERVICE OF THE LUPTON CHAPEL





Lane, Susan Taylor November 6, 1956 - February 5, 2019. Beloved daughter of Patricia Williams Lane and the late Clinton W. Lane, Jr.; dear sister of Clinton W. Lane, III (Shelley) and Emily Lane Arneson; dear aunt of Whitney and Taylor Lane, Henry, Sally and John Arneson; niece of Barbara Lane Stephens, Janet Lane and Judy Lane. Truly beloved by her family and many friends. Susan attended Mary Institute (MICDS); loved skiing, singing, music and had a keen sense of humor. We will miss her with all our hearts. The family wishes to acknowledge the love, attentive care and devotion given by Marilyn Green and her many other caregivers. Services: A Memorial Service will be conducted at the Church of St. Michael & St. George, Wydown and Ellenwood, Clayton on Mon., Feb. 11, at 11:00 a.m. Private committal. No visitation. In lieu of flowers, memorials appreciated to Swedish Medical Center, 501 East Hampden Ave., Englewood, CO 80113. A SERVICE OF THE LUPTON CHAPEL Funeral Home Lupton Chapel - St. Louis

7233 Delmar Blvd.

St. Louis , MO 63130

314-721-1870 Funeral Home Details Send Flowers Published in St. Louis Post-Dispatch from Feb. 8 to Feb. 10, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to today's Obituaries for St. Louis Post-Dispatch Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close