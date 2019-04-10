St. Louis Post-Dispatch Obituaries
|
Damron, Susan Thompson It is with great sadness that the family of Susan Thompson Damron announces her sudden passing on Friday, April 5, 2019 at the age of 61 years. Susan will be lovingly remembered by her son Ian and his wife Nancy and her grand kids Liam and Jasper. She will always be remembered by her parents John and Betty Thompson and her sisters, Phyllis Hart, Ellen (Rocky) Morrison and Alice (Danny) Bell and her nieces and nephews. A long-time resident of St. Louis, Susan graduated from St. Louis College of Pharmacy and practiced in the St. Louis area for the remainder of her life. Services: Visitation Thurs. Apr. 11, 4-8 pm at Bopp Chapel, 10610 Manchester Rd., Kirkwood. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the .
Published in St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Apr. 10, 2019
