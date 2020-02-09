Caine, Susan W.

Susan (Wooleyhan) Caine, age 68, passed away on February 2, 2020 following a lengthy struggle against brain cancer. She was born on March 14, 1951 in Quincy, IL to parents Alfred and Ann (Winters) Wooleyhan. She was a graduate of Smith College, North Hampton, MA in 1973 with a degree in Art. She then embarked on a forty-year career in artistic design and publishing by accepting a position with Harvard University Press, followed by a re-location to St. Louis in 1977 that included positions with St. Louis Magazine, Missouri Botanical Garden, and Washington University, from where she retired in 2019 as the Executive Director of Development Communications.

Susan married Luther W. Caine in St. Louis on July 6, 1990, and he preceded her in death on November 10, 2014. She was also preceded in death by her parents, and is survived by her brothers, Alfred Jr. (Trenda) of Effingham, IL, and John (Barbara) of Quincy, nephew Bryson Wooleyhan of Effingham, niece Laura (Ethan) Beckler of Quincy, aunt Jane Winters of Vero Beach, FL, and grand niece and nephew Paige and Riley Beckler of Quincy.

She will be remembered as a very accomplished artist, a skill that she had looked forward to pursuing more fully in retirement. She had a warm, giving, and always positive outlook on life, supporting many charitable causes with her time and resources.

Services: Her remains have been cremated, with internment at a later date in Quincy. There will be no visitation or memorial service. The family would like to express their gratitude to Dr. Jian Campian and the staff at the Siteman Cancer Center, as well as the nursing staff at Laclede Groves for their caring and devotion during this difficult time. Memorials may be made to the Washington University General Scholarship Fund at Campus Box 1082, One Brookings Dr., St. Louis, MO 63130-4899.