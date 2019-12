Glazer, Susanne Stern Mandel

November 12, 2019. Beloved wife of the late Sonny Glazer; dear mother of the late Michael J. Mandel; dear daughter of the late Fritz and the late Alice Stern; dear friend to many.

Services: A Memorial Service will be held at 10 a.m. on Sunday, December 15 at Central Reform Congregation, 5020 Waterman Avenue. Memorial contributions preferred to the . Please visit bergermemorialchapel.com for more information. BERGER MEMORIAL SERVICE