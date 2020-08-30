1/
Suzanne Chappuis Pfeffer
Pfeffer, Suzanne Chappuis

formerly of St. Louis, MO, passed at the age of 89 on Sunday, August 23, 2020. She is survived by her children Wally Pfeffer, Penny Wilson (Raymond), Lorrie Pfeffer (Angelo Skyvalidis), Susan Lasley (Ron); her brother Richard Chappuis Sr.; five grandchildren and five great-grandchildren.

Suzanne was a fun-loving, adventuresome, hard-working woman with a sweet disposition. Her career included working retail (Goldes, Neiman Marcus and Lord & Taylor) as well as social service agencies (Paraquad, the Lupus Foundation and The Human Society of Missouri). When Suzanne retired, she moved to Columbia, MO to become the House Mother at the Pi Beta Phi Sorority at the University of Missouri.

Services: No funeral services are planned at this time due to the pandemic. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the St. Vincent de Paul Society in c/o of Our Lady of Lourdes.

Published in St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Aug. 30, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Lupton Chapel - St. Louis
7233 Delmar Blvd.
St. Louis, MO 63130
314-721-1870
