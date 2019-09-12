Suzanne "Sue" Finley (1951 - 2019)
Service Information
Memorial service
Saturday, Sep. 14, 2019
10:30 AM
Assumption Catholic Church
O'Fallon, MO
Obituary
Finley, Suzanne "Sue"

(nee Leonard), fortified with the Sacraments of the Holy Mother Church on Sunday, September 8, 2019. Daughter of the late Bob (Jane) Leonard; beloved wife of 43 years to the late Robert Finley; loving mother of the late Mark Finley, Lauren (Sean) Buckner and Kathleen (Daniel) Licavoli; cherished grandmother of Maxwell, Lochlan, Estella, Anabell, and Sullivan Buckner, Emmett, Theodore, and Edison Licavoli; dear sister of Bob (Marcia), Kevin (Connie), and Tim (Ann) Leonard, aunt, cousin and friend of many.

Services: A memorial service will be held Saturday, September 14th, 10:30 a.m. at Assumption Catholic Church in O'Fallon, MO. In lieu of flowers donation to Florissant TEAM Food Pantry or Friends of Kids with Cancer in memory of Sue would be appreciated. Online guest book www.hutchensfuneralhomes.com
Published in St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Sept. 12, 2019
