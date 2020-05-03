Hampton, Suzanne C. 84, loving mother and widowed wife, passed away peacefully April 28, 2020 in St. Louis, MO after a brief illness and declining health. She blessed us all with her sweet nature, her sense of humor, her easy laugh and stylish composure. Suzanne joins in eternal rest her beloved late husband of 55 years, Oscar P. "Bud" Hampton, III, her daughter Cheri Hampton Sorey (Magee, MS) and her late parents, Virginia and Edward Collins (St. Louis). Surviving her are three sons, Michael (St. Louis), Matthew and wife Pamela (Hoboken, NJ), Thomas (St. Louis), sister Colleen C. Daust (San Diego, CA), 6 grandchildren, 5 great- grandchildren and many loved extended family and friends. Born November 4, 1935 in St. Louis, Suzanne graduated from Normandy High School and went on to receive her undergraduate degree from Washington University. While in college, she was a model for Stix, Baer and Fuller in Clayton, MO and worked at the Wash U bookstore. During this time, she met her future husband Bud Hampton and claimed Bud came into the bookstore so many times to playfully harass her that she finally agreed to a date. After just three dates, and with Bud due to ship out to Germany with the U.S. Army, they wed on November 30, 1957 and promptly moved to Stuttgart, Germany for the years of Bud's military service. They resided in Colorado Springs, CO (where their daughter Cheri was born), Omaha, NE (where their son Michael was born), Oklahoma City, OK (where their son Matthew was born) and eventually returned to St. Louis, MO (where their son Thomas was born). Suzanne was a loving and enthusiastic homemaker and mother, raising her family in the Fair Oaks subdivision of Ladue, where she resided until moving to the Barclay House in Clayton a few years ago. A summer home in Macatawa, MI was her sanctuary with Bud since the 1960's, a destination for houseguests and a second community of dear friends. She was a devoted Christian and attended Central Presbyterian Church in Clayton her entire adult life. Suzanne nurtured and treasured many deep friendships with neighbors, bridge partners and mothers of her children's friends. She entertained graciously and welcomed all with her warm smile and open heart. Even with a growing list of ailments and pains in recent years, Suzanne never lost her grace, her warm loving nature, her deep care for others, her gentle smile and her easy laugh. Many were touched by her kindness, many loved her dearly, many marveled at her poise and style, but all of us are simply better for having known and loved Suzanne Hampton. Rest in peace, beautiful, kind Suzanne. Well done. A private family inurnment will be held in the coming days and a large celebration of life will be held at Central Presbyterian Church this summer as soon as permissable. A SERVICE OF THE LUPTON CHAPEL



