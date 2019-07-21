Laughlin OP, Sister Suzanne Dominican Sister of Sparkill, NY, died on July 8, 2019 at Montefiore Nyack Hospital. Born in St. Louis, MO on May 4, 1938, she entered the Dominican Sisters of Sparkill on September 8, 1956 and received the name of Sr. James Catherine. Sr. Suzanne taught/administered at: St. Elizabeth, Crestwood; St. James, St. Louis; St. Gerard Majella, Kirkwood; St. Cecilia, St. Louis. She worked at St. Alexius Hospital in Volunteer Management. Sr. Suzanne is predeceased by her parents, Oliver and Catherine Hickey Laughlin and brothers, Jim, Bill and Michael. She is survived by Kathleen, Mary, Margaret, Patricia, Ann Marie, Robert, Maureen, John and Colleen, their spouses and nieces and nephews. Services: A Memorial Mass will be celebrated on July 27 at St. Mary Magdalen Church, Brentwood, MO at 10 a.m. A reception will follow at the Brentwood American Legion Hall.
Published in St. Louis Post-Dispatch on July 21, 2019