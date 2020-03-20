|
Young, Suzanne M. "Sue"
Fortified with the sacraments of Holy Mother Church Wednesday, March 18, 2020. Beloved wife of the late Michael Young; loving mother of Lisa (Chris) Graf, Kim (Dave) Wertenberger, Jeff (Lisa) Young and the late Christine Young; dear grandmother of Brittany, Ryan, Lauren, Andrew, Nick, Lexi, Amanda, Frankie, and Lexie; dear sister of Marilyn Merlo; dear aunt, great aunt, cousin and friend to many.
Services: Public visitation at Kutis Affton Chapel, 10151 Gravois Rd., Friday, March 20, 4:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. Private burial. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to .
Published in St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Mar. 20, 2020