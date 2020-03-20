St. Louis Post-Dispatch Obituaries
|
Kutis Funeral Home, Inc, Affton Chapel
10151 Gravois Road
St. Louis, MO 63123
(314) 842-4458
Suzanne M. "Sue" Young

Suzanne M. "Sue" Young Obituary

Young, Suzanne M. "Sue"

Fortified with the sacraments of Holy Mother Church Wednesday, March 18, 2020. Beloved wife of the late Michael Young; loving mother of Lisa (Chris) Graf, Kim (Dave) Wertenberger, Jeff (Lisa) Young and the late Christine Young; dear grandmother of Brittany, Ryan, Lauren, Andrew, Nick, Lexi, Amanda, Frankie, and Lexie; dear sister of Marilyn Merlo; dear aunt, great aunt, cousin and friend to many.

Services: Public visitation at Kutis Affton Chapel, 10151 Gravois Rd., Friday, March 20, 4:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. Private burial. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to .

Published in St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Mar. 20, 2020
