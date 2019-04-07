St. Louis Post-Dispatch Obituaries
|
Schrader Funeral Homes & Crematory
14960 Manchester Rd
Ballwin, MO 63011-4623
(636) 227-5511
Suzanne Marie "Suzy" Cardinale

Cardinale, Suzanne Marie Suzy baptized into the Hope of Christ's Resurrection, Tuesday, April 2, 2019. Beloved hockey mom of Andrew, Jack, and Sam Nelson; loving daughter of Larry and Sandy Cardinale; dear sister of Leslie (Jim) Vermeersch and twin Lara Cardinale; adored aunt of Michael and Maggie Cardinale, James, Charlie, and John Vermeersch; beloved cousin and friend to many. Services: Memorial Mass at Ascension Catholic Church, Chesterfield, Tuesday, 10:00 a.m. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to a . Visitation at the SCHRADER Funeral Home and Crematory, 14960 Manchester Road at Holloway, Ballwin, Monday 4-8 p.m. Friends may sign the family's online guestbook at Schrader.com.
Published in St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Apr. 7, 2019
