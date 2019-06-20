Schmitt, Suzanne O'Donnell fortified with the Sacraments of Holy Mother Church, passed away peacefully surrounded by her loving family on Tuesday, June 18, 2019. She was the loving mother of Melinda (Rick) Hagedorn, Charles Jr. (Theresa), Daniel J., Suzanne Jr., Peggy (Ambrose) Aliaga-Kelly; cherished grandmother of 10, and great-grandmother of 6. The family wishes to express their gratitude to the staff at Evelyn's House for the loving care they gave their mother in these final weeks. In lieu of flowers, donations to Evelyn's House are greatly appreciated. Services: Visitation Fri. June 21, 4-8 p.m. at Kriegshauser West Mortuary, 9450 Olive Blvd. 63132. Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated Sat., June 22, 10 a.m. at Annunziata Catholic Church, 9305 Clayton Rd. 63124. Interment Calvary Cemetery. For more info visit www.kriegshausermortuary.com or call 314-994-3322.
Published in St. Louis Post-Dispatch on June 20, 2019