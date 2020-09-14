Pass, Suzanne Ruth

September 12, 2020. Wife of her late beloved husband Sam Pass; dear mother and mother-in-law of Maryann Hope Pass (Raymond Loehr), Leslie Carin Bakken and Charles 'Chuck' Pass (Jennifer Hartz); dear grandmother of Sam Bakken, Nicholas and Carly Pass; dear sister of the late Evelyn Chase and the late Leighton 'Lee' Nieman; our dear aunt, cousin and friend.

Services: A private family service will be held. Memorial contributions preferred to the Miriam School and Learning Center, 1138 N. Warson Road, 63132. Visit bergermemorialchapel.com for more information.

BERGER MEMORIAL SERVICE