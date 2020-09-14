1/
Suzanne Ruth Pass
Pass, Suzanne Ruth

September 12, 2020. Wife of her late beloved husband Sam Pass; dear mother and mother-in-law of Maryann Hope Pass (Raymond Loehr), Leslie Carin Bakken and Charles 'Chuck' Pass (Jennifer Hartz); dear grandmother of Sam Bakken, Nicholas and Carly Pass; dear sister of the late Evelyn Chase and the late Leighton 'Lee' Nieman; our dear aunt, cousin and friend.

Services: A private family service will be held. Memorial contributions preferred to the Miriam School and Learning Center, 1138 N. Warson Road, 63132. Visit bergermemorialchapel.com for more information.

BERGER MEMORIAL SERVICE



Published in St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Sep. 14, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Berger Memorial Chapel
9430 Olive Blvd
St Louis, MO 63132
3143610622
