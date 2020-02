Tollison, Syble Lorraine

Syble Tollison (nee' Goode), passed peacefully on Tuesday, January 7, 2020. Preceded in death by her husband Lawrence and her children, Geneva (Sciuto) and David.

Syble loved her family very much. She will be greatly missed by all that knew her.

Services: Monday, March 2, 2020, 10:00 a.m. Memorial Service,

Lutheran Church of the Resurrection, 9907 Sappington Road,

St. Louis, MO 63128.