Funk, Sylvester Eugene

Mr. Sylvester Eugene Funk, 72, passed away on Thursday, October 10, 2019, at Ochsner LSU Health, after a brief illness. Visitation will be held from 10:00 until 10:30 am with a vigil service beginning at 10:30 am on Saturday, October 12, at St. Elizabeth Ann Seton Catholic Church. A Mass will follow beginning at 11:00 am with Father Pike Thomas officiating. A graveside service will be held in St. Louis at a later date.

Mr. Funk was a native of St. Louis, Missouri and a resident of Shreveport, LA for thirty-seven years. He was a member of St. Elizabeth Ann Seton Catholic Church.

Mr. Funk was preceded in death by his father, Sylvester George Funk; his mother, Emma Mary Funk; sister, Dorothy Marie Sanders; and daughter, Meredith Lynn Funk. He is survived by his wife, of 49 years, Barbara Funk; daughter, Megan Kathleen Sprott (James); three sons, Christopher Alan Funk (Jeanne), Patrick Brian Funk (Elizabeth), and Steven Daniel Funk (Adrianne); thirteen grandchildren, Claire Funk, Andrew Funk, Daniel Funk, Katherine Funk, Conor Funk, Brendan Funk, Ronan Funk, Matthew Funk, Henry Funk, Isabel Funk, Emma Funk, Mason Sprott, and Marlee Sprott.

The family would like to thank Dr. Ken Abreo, the Nephrology Departments at Willis-Knighton Medical Center and Ochsner LSU Health, and the SICU at Ochsner LSU Health for their dedicated care. The family requests that memorials be made in lieu of flowers to the of Louisiana.