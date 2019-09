Kupferer, Sylvia

78, passed Friday, Sept. 6, 2019. She was preceded in death by her husband, Joe Kupferer, Sr., and survived by her children, Vicki (Mike) D'Harlingue, Joe Kupferer, Jr., Suzanne (Tim) Michaelree, and Kim Kupferer, and many grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

Contact family for memorial information. Consider celebrating Sylvia by making a contribution to Stray Rescue St. Louis.