Niesen, Sylvia Loveda

Born in Ridgely, Tennessee, June 12, 1931, died St. Louis, Missouri June 16, 2020 after a valiant battle with cancer. She was preceded in death by her parents Sallie and Oscar Newman, her husband, Frank Niesen, M.D., and infant grandsons Geoffrey and Phillip Niesen.

She is survived by her sons Frank, Jr. (Violet) and Tom (Anne) and daughter Kathy Niesen, all of St. Louis; grandchildren Frank III, Mark, Monica, Joan and John Niesen and Eric and Brian Piwowarczyk, her sister Gracie May Alexander (T.J.) of Kentucky and brother Carlos Newman (Roberta) of Arizona, and 10 great-grandchildren and numerous nieces and nephews.

Loveda touched many lives and had vibrant, generous spirit. She loved to sing, dance, paint, bowl, and take trips to St. Simons Island, Georgia.

For services go to the Bopp Funeral Home website. Loveda's final words were "I'm dancing in the sand". A celebration of life will be held on St. Simons Island, GA at a later date. Memorials to Stray Rescue and Wounded Warrior Project.