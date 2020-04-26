Sylvia Squires
Squires, Sylvia (nee Waites) Born April 27, 1942. Fortified with the Sacraments and passed away on April 18, 2020. Beloved wife of the late Daniel J. Squires, Sylvia is survived by her loving sister in-law Vada (nee Spencer) Waites; dear nieces Barbara (William) Smith & Pamela (Richard) Hillard; She was proceeded in death by her four siblings. Teacher and loving friend to many. Celebration of life to be held at a later date. Jay B. Smith Service. Tributes at jaybsmith.com

Published in Post - Dispatch on Apr. 26, 2020.
