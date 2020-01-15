|
Indelicato, Sylvia Wilma
(nee Petri), fortified with the Sacraments of Holy Mother Church on Sunday, January 12, 2020 at the age of 87.
Beloved wife of the late Alphonse John Indelicato; loving mother of Nicolette Susan (Dan) Prosser, Cindy Indelicato, Denis (Susanne) Indelicato, Randy Indelicato and the late infant daughter Denise Ann Indelicato; cherished grandmother of Zachary and Christian (Brittany) Prosser, Megan, Mallory, Rachel, Jacob, Payton, Shelby and Wyatt Indelicato; loving sister-in-law, aunt, great aunt, cousin and friend to many.
The family would like to express their gratitude to Jennifer Doyle for her devoted care of Sylvia through the years.
Services: Funeral Mass at Incarnate Word Catholic Church - Chesterfield, Friday at 10:30 a.m. Interment at Jefferson Barracks National Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to . Visitation at the SCHRADER Funeral Home and Crematory, 14960 Manchester Rd., Ballwin, Thursday 4-8 p.m. Friends may sign the family's on-line guestbook at Schrader.com.
TANTO BENE, GRANDMA.
Published in St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Jan. 15, 2020