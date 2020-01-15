St. Louis Post-Dispatch Obituaries
|
Schrader Funeral Homes & Crematory
14960 Manchester Rd
Ballwin, MO 63011-4623
(636) 227-5511
Visitation
Thursday, Jan. 16, 2020
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Funeral Mass
Friday, Jan. 17, 2020
10:30 AM
Incarnate Word Catholic Church - Chesterfield
Resources
Sylvia Wilma Indelicato

Sylvia Wilma Indelicato Obituary

Indelicato, Sylvia Wilma

(nee Petri), fortified with the Sacraments of Holy Mother Church on Sunday, January 12, 2020 at the age of 87.

Beloved wife of the late Alphonse John Indelicato; loving mother of Nicolette Susan (Dan) Prosser, Cindy Indelicato, Denis (Susanne) Indelicato, Randy Indelicato and the late infant daughter Denise Ann Indelicato; cherished grandmother of Zachary and Christian (Brittany) Prosser, Megan, Mallory, Rachel, Jacob, Payton, Shelby and Wyatt Indelicato; loving sister-in-law, aunt, great aunt, cousin and friend to many.

The family would like to express their gratitude to Jennifer Doyle for her devoted care of Sylvia through the years.

Services: Funeral Mass at Incarnate Word Catholic Church - Chesterfield, Friday at 10:30 a.m. Interment at Jefferson Barracks National Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to . Visitation at the SCHRADER Funeral Home and Crematory, 14960 Manchester Rd., Ballwin, Thursday 4-8 p.m. Friends may sign the family's on-line guestbook at Schrader.com.

TANTO BENE, GRANDMA.

Published in St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Jan. 15, 2020
