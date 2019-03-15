Wery, Sylvia Louise Liley (nee Shattuck), Age 93, Asleep in Jesus on Thur., March 14, 2019. Daughter of the late William Ivy Shattuck and Susie Jane (nee Hooten) Shattuck. Survived by 4 children, Robert, Richard and Rodger Liley and Jeanette Ackerman; preceded in death by her spouses Milford Liley and Robert Wery, a daughter, Joyce Settles, her siblings, Dorothy Smith, Clinton Shattuck, Naomi Raines and William Shattuck and a grandson, Londos Smith Jr.; dear grandmother of 14, great-grandmother of 17, great-great grandmother of 4, mother-in-law, sister-in-law, aunt, cousin and friend. Mrs. Liley Wery was active in many heritage organizations including: Regent (President) Cornelia Greene Chapter of Daughters of the American Revolution, MO State President of Daughters of Founders and Patriots of America, State Chairman of Scholarships for the Colonial Dame XVII Century New England Women, Daughters of the American Colonists, Magna Charta Dames, Society of the Friends of St. Georges and Descendants of the Knights of the Garter at Windsor Castle, St. George's Chapel, Berkshire England. She was President of Freedom Foundation at Valley Forge, PA, Vice President of Morning Etude Federated Music Club and Life Member of VFW Auxiliary Post 2593. Services: Funeral at KUTIS SOUTH COUNTY Chapel, 5255 Lemay Ferry Mon., March 18 at 10:30 a.m. Interment Shepherd Hills Cemetery. Donations appreciated to Cornelia Greene Chapter DAR, John Sappington Chapter DAR or Freedom Foundation at Valley Forge (Valley Forge, PA). Visitation Sun., 4-7 p.m. Published in St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Mar. 15, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary