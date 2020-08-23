Davenport, Tana Lee

23, on August 15, 2020. The beloved daughter of TJ. Davenport and Cindy Davenport (nee Foster); dear sister of Trey; loving granddaughter of Tim & Bev Davenport and Toby & the late Sharon Foster. Her struggle is over, and we know she is in a happier place. Very spirited, she brought much joy to all she met and cared about all of God's creatures.

Services: A Celebration of Her Life on Sunday, October 25, 2020 at 1:00 p.m. at the Veterans Tribute Park, Pavilion #3, 1031 Kisker Rd., Weldon Spring. Memorials: St. Charles County Animal Shelter. www.hutchensfuneralhomes.com