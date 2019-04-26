St. Louis Post-Dispatch Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Schrader Funeral Homes & Crematory
14960 Manchester Rd
Ballwin, MO 63011-4623
(636) 227-5511
Resources
More Obituaries for Tarri Breeden
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Tarri Dell Breeden

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Tarri Dell Breeden Obituary
Breeden, Tarri Dell passed away, Monday, April 22, 2019. Wife of Craig Miller. Loving daughter of MauDell A. Breeden and the late Walter J. Breeden. Beloved sister of Trent (Lynn) Breeden and Tammy (Mike) Casperson. Dear aunt of Casey (Jenny) Breeden and Sean (Ashley Dayley) Breeden. GreatAunt of Logan, Lyla and Easton Breeden. Daughter in law of James and Shirley Miller. Sister in law of Jim Miller Jr. and Amy Diaz. Incredible friend to many. Tarri was a vivacious woman with an incredible eye for fashion, meticulous attention to detail and a passion for interior design. She adored her girls Aiko and Kai, Persian cats. Tarri had a incredible smile with laughter that was contagious. She will be incredibly missed by all who knew and loved her. Services: Celebration of Life at the FAMILY CENTER at SCHRADER Funeral Home and Crematory, 14960 Manchester Road at Holloway, Ballwin, Saturday 4-8 p.m. In lieu of flowers, contributions to the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention. Friends may sign the family's on-line guestbook at Schrader.com.
Published in St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Apr. 26, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Or Purchase Funeral Flowers
More information