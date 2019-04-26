|
Breeden, Tarri Dell passed away, Monday, April 22, 2019. Wife of Craig Miller. Loving daughter of MauDell A. Breeden and the late Walter J. Breeden. Beloved sister of Trent (Lynn) Breeden and Tammy (Mike) Casperson. Dear aunt of Casey (Jenny) Breeden and Sean (Ashley Dayley) Breeden. GreatAunt of Logan, Lyla and Easton Breeden. Daughter in law of James and Shirley Miller. Sister in law of Jim Miller Jr. and Amy Diaz. Incredible friend to many. Tarri was a vivacious woman with an incredible eye for fashion, meticulous attention to detail and a passion for interior design. She adored her girls Aiko and Kai, Persian cats. Tarri had a incredible smile with laughter that was contagious. She will be incredibly missed by all who knew and loved her. Services: Celebration of Life at the FAMILY CENTER at SCHRADER Funeral Home and Crematory, 14960 Manchester Road at Holloway, Ballwin, Saturday 4-8 p.m. In lieu of flowers, contributions to the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention. Friends may sign the family's on-line guestbook at Schrader.com.
Published in St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Apr. 26, 2019