Berger, Ted 93, died 5/4/2020. He is survived by his loving wife of 70 years, Esther (Schermer), three daughters, Debra & Mark Zar, Barb & George Hay, Emily Becker & Kevin Reinert. He was very proud of his 5 grandchildren and 7 great grandchildren. In lieu of flowers please send contributions to the Schermer Fund at the Scholarship Foundation or the JCC. Alternative Funeral & Cremation Services. 636-498-5300. Alternativefuneralcremation.com
Published in Post - Dispatch on May 6, 2020.