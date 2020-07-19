Gatlin, Ted Jewell

Born again Believer, Son, Brother, Partner, Grandson, Cousin, Nephew, Activist, Freedom Fighter, Educator, Teacher, Realist, Writer, Encourager, Entrepreneur, Counselor, Radio Host, Peacemaker.

Ted Jewell Gatlin Jr. was born January 19, 1982 to Ted J. Gatlin Sr. and Connie L. Tolliver (Bluett) in St. Louis, MO, only hours after his 'twin cousin', Duriel.

He was educated in the St. Louis Public School System graduating from University City High. He attended Harris Stowe State University and received his bachelor's degree at UMSL-Liberal Arts: Political Science/African American Studies also started his master's degree. Ted really did want to make the world a better place. He did all he could to support those working in grassroots organizations, for political leaders, and for the youth. He used his talents and abilities to demand that people do right by his community leader in many capacities for multiple organizations.

He created Unlimited Results Experiential Training & Development to serve community-based organizations by giving them well-crafted development plans. Ted was also a youth trainer for Youth Build, an organization designed to provide skills and educational support for Adult students in Louisville, Kentucky He was also highly involved with the Urban League Young Professionals (ULYP) in Louisville and St. Louis serving on the executive board in various officer positions for many years at the local and national level as a trainer for servant leaders, as a creator of educational programs and new Freedom School sites and as a relationship builder between the Children's Defense Fund in the St. Louis area. Ted certainly lived out God's purpose and plan for his life until the end of his earthly life.

Ted was extremely passionate about local elections and how we build power. He was ademin about how down ballots support community initiatives. He was more than an advocate when it came to political representation for Black people. His production for accountable candidates will always be admired. Ted would want everyone to know that their vote matters and representation counts.

Ted was always there for anyone he loved. That love is still transforming communities and families. His loyalty to his community is driven by the deep seeded effort for Black Liberation and Black Love.

Late Sunday, July 12, 2020, God decided it was time to come back home and without hesitation Ted transitioned from earth to heaven. He was preceded into heaven by his dad Ted J. Gatlin Sr., and Grandmother Pearlie Davis.

Ted will be forever remembered by his devoted love of his life, Ms. Alice Wilson, supportive mother and stepfather, Connie(Ralph) Bluett loved and cherished sister Tamika Tolliver, Grandmother Wilma Tolliver, Aunt Debra Ray Davis, Uncle Jordan(Yvette) Davis all of St. Louis MO, Aunt Patricia Davis-Johnson, VA. Michael Davis, FL. Special Aunt Nina (Gabriel) Bridgmon, TX, His 'twin' cousin Duriel Smith, his Best friend Committeeman Terry Wilson and numerous cousins, friends, colleagues, communities and followers who loved and respected him.

Services: William C. Harris, Spanish Lake Chapel

1645 Redman Ave, St. Louis, MO 63138 Monday July 20th, 2020.

Visitation: 11a to 1p

Chapel Service: 1p

Donations for the family can be sent to https:/bit.ly/TedLives as well as to the funeral home.