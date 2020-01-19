Porter, Ted

80, passed away suddenly at his winter home in Seminole, FL.

He was born July 2, 1939, to James and Gloria (Wallace) Porter.

He was a 1958 graduate of O'Fallon High School. He proudly served as a St. Louis fireman for over 25 years, retiring from Firehouse No. 36 on Kingshighway, where he served the majority of his career.

He was an avid tennis player, enjoyed golf, playing cards with family and friends and dancing to any Neil Diamond tune.

His parents, brothers Pete, Ronald and Donald, and sister Beverly Hitchcock preceded him in death. Survived by Marianne Stanford and Gail (Rich) Pidgeon of St. Louis and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, and dear friends.

Services will be held on Tuesday, January 21, at Saint Stephens Protomartyr Church, 3929 Wilmington Avenue, St. Louis, MO. Visitation will be held 9:30 to 11:00 a.m., with Mass to follow. Private burial at Mount Hope Cemetery. Memorial donations may be made to The Backstoppers, Inc., PO Box 795168, St. Louis, MO 63179-0700. Online condolences may be shared at www.craftoncantrellfuneralhome.com.