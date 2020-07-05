Kane, Edward Terence "Terry"

Edward Terence 'Terry' Kane, 70, of Webster Groves, MO, formerly of Springfield, IL, died at his residence on June 29th, 2020. He is survived by devoted sisters Jennifer (Paul) Hasak, Jeanne 'Tess' Stephenitch, Shelagh (Duane) Fant, Janet (Mike) Young, and Noreen (Larry) Gant, loving nieces, nephews, and cousins, and dear friends. His parents Edward and Janet Kane and brother-in-law Paul Stephenitch preceded him in death. A memorial service will be held at a later date. Donations may be made in Terry's memory to Backstoppers, Inc.