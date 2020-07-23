1/
Teresa C. Stuerman
{ "" }
Stuerman, Teresa C.

(nee Orzel), Fortified with the Sacraments of Holy Mother Church, Tuesday, July 21, 2020. Beloved wife of the late Edward H. Stuerman; dear mother of Joann (Tom) Weisler, Sally (David) Bartholomew, Mary Beth (Steve) Birsinger and Margaret (the late Michael) Beckman; dear grandmother of Edward and Ben (Rebkah) Weisler, Michael (Rhea) and Kristen Bartholomew, Nick, Allison, Jake, Adam and Danny Roderique, Alex, Andy and Aaron Beckman; great grandmother of 6; sister-in-law of Gloria Gornet; our dear aunt, great-aunt, cousin and friend.

Services: Funeral from KUTIS AFFTON Chapel, 10151 Gravois, Saturday, July 25, 8:45 a.m. to Seven Holy Founders Catholic Church for 9 a.m. Mass. Interment Sunset Cemetery. Visitation Friday, 4-8 p.m.



Published in Post - Dispatch on Jul. 23, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
24
Visitation
04:00 - 08:00 PM
JUL
25
Funeral
08:45 - 09:00 AM
Kutis Funeral Home, Inc, Affton Chapel
JUL
25
Funeral Mass
09:00 AM
Seven Holy Founders Catholic Church
Funeral services provided by
Kutis Funeral Home, Inc, Affton Chapel
10151 Gravois Road
St. Louis, MO 63123
(314) 842-4458
Memories & Condolences

1 entry
July 23, 2020
she was my hero
Margie
Daughter
