Powers, Teresa Marie

Teresa Marie Powers passed from this life on December 3, 2019. Teresa was born on September 13, 1932 in St. Louis, Missouri, where she spent her life surrounded by family and friends. She graduated from St. Francis De Sales Catholic High School and worked for over 25 years at Southwestern Bell.

Devoted to her family, Teresa was a loving daughter, sister, and aunt. She enjoyed traveling, playing bingo, reading, embroidery and other crafts, jigsaw puzzles, and watching movies. She volunteered her time and talents to the children at Cardinal Glennon Children's Hospital and to an area food pantry.

Teresa is survived by her brother, Patrick Powers; her sister-in-law, Mary Powers; her niece, Deborah Powers Kordick; her nephews, Michael Powers, Robert Powers, and James Powers; their spouses; seven great nieces and nephews; and six great-great nieces and nephews. Teresa was preceded in death by her father, Arthur Powers; her mother, Teresa Powers; and her great nephew, James Powers, Jr.

Services: A funeral mass will be held on Saturday, December 14, 2019, at 10:00 a.m. at the Immaculate Heart of Mary Catholic Church, 4092 Blow Street, St. Louis, Missouri.