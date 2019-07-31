Harrington, Teresa Ren'ee In Loving Memory. Our precious baby girl was born in the Arms of Angels on April 10th, 1983. Although she never spent anytime with us on earth, she was very loved, and touched many lives. We made sure everyday up until her passing, that she knew how much we all loved her. We know that she is gone, but we hold her close within our hearts. Our little Angel will never be forgotten. She is greeted in Heaven by her Mother. She is survived by her Father Richard Harrington of House Springs, Missouri; Brothers, Richard (Angie Boggs) Harrington II of Indianapolis, Indiana, Paul Weber of Pine Bluff, Arkansas; Sister, Carly Weber of Effingham, Illinois; Uncle, Dennis (Mary) Harrington of Foley, Missouri; Niece, Bethany Harrington of Indianapolis, Indiana; Cousins, Joshua Harrington of Troy, Missouri, Jacob Harrington of Foley, Missouri, Joseph Harrington of Lincoln County, Missouri, Lynn (Lawson) Schenk of Florissant, Missouri, Sabrina Lawson of Overland, Missouri, Donald (Cheryl) Duncan of Wentzville, Missouri and many other relatives and friends. She was preceded in death by her Mother, Sherry Jacqueline Weber; Uncles, George Lawson, Vernon Lawson and James Lawson; Grandparents, Charles and Helen (nee Bowen) Harrington. Services: Graveside Service will be held on Friday, August 2nd, 2019, at 10:00 a.m. at Chapel Hill Memorial Gardens, 6300 Hwy 30, Cedar Hill, Missouri.

