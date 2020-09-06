1/
Terrance Marsh McRoberts
1939 - 2020
McRoberts, Terrance Marsh

age 80, of Goodrich, formerly of Saint Louis, MO, died September 3, 2020. Cremation has taken place and his cremated remains will be buried at Great Lakes National Cemetery in Holly, MI. Those desiring may make memorial contributions to the Salvation Army or Carriage Town Missions in Flint. He was born September 20, 1939, the son of Guyvinus and Ruth (Michele) McRoberts. Terry was Missouri All-State Football in High School and played football in college in South Dakota. He was a veteran of the U.S. Army. Terry was an Engineer with Johnson Controls for over 30 years. He was a very active member of the Jaycees in Saint Louis, MO and was instrumental in organizing the first haunted house in the area. Surviving are: wife, Sally McRoberts of Goodrich; children, Shawn (Dess) McRoberts of Saint Louis, MO, Kay McRoberts of Tampa, FL, Robyn (John) Schulz of St. Charles, MO; step-children, Robert (Amy) Lipset of Fenton; Amy Lipset of Kalamazoo; grandchildren, Adrian Caldron, A.J. McRoberts, Lauren Schulz, Matthew Schulz, Taylor Kost, Charles Lipset and Winnie Lipset; great-grandson, Roby Kost; brother, Guy (Jeanette) McRoberts of Saint Louis, MO; and many other family members. Arrangements entrusted to Sharp Funeral Homes, Fenton Chapel, 1000 W. Silver Lake Rd., Fenton, MI 48430. Tributes may be shared at www.sharpfuneralhomes.com.



Published in St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Sep. 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Sharp Fenton Chapel
1000 Silver Lake Road
Fenton, MI 48430
(810) 629-9321
