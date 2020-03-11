St. Louis Post-Dispatch Obituaries
Andres, Terrence C.

Terry Andres, 77 years old, died on March 7, 2020 surrounded by his family. He was born in Monroe County, IL in 1942. He earned his bachelor's degree at SIU-Carbondale and a master's from Webster University. Terry taught at Kirkwood North Middle and Kirkwood High School and coached wrestling and football. He owned and operated Andres Roofing of Des Peres; his son John continues the family business.

Terry married Rita M Winkeler. They have 4 children: Nicholas (Candice) Andres of Chicago, IL; Elizabeth (Jeff) Clyne, John (Sarah) Andres, and Mary (Rob) DeLia of St. Louis. He was predeceased by his parents, Howard and Helen (Schuchardt) Andres; his in-laws Bernard and Mary G Winkeler; sister "Dolly" (the late Jack) Roth; and brother Col. Howard "Jack" Andres. He is survived by his wife, children, 13 grandchildren, brothers Michael and Kevin Andres, many family members and friends who loved him.

Services: Visitation at Bopp Chapel 10610 Manchester Rd., will take place from 3-7 p.m. on Friday. Terry was a member of St. Clement of Rome Church where his funeral will be held on Saturday, March 14, at 10 a.m.

In lieu of flowers, donations to St. Vincent de Paul Society's St. Clement's Conference or to KDHX community radio would be appreciated. The family thanks Manor Grove and Heartland Hospice for their excellent care.

Published in St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Mar. 11, 2020
