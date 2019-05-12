Clark, Terrence 68, May 7, 2019. Dear father of Stacie (John) Franke and the late Brian A. Clark; grandfather of Addison, Lauren, and Harrison Franke; dear brother of Cheryl Lauer and Kathy Clark . He was preceded in death by parents Vincent and Dorothy Clark, and brothers Gary and Ronald Clark. Dear uncle, cousin and friend to many. Services: Visitation Mon., May 13, 4-7 p.m., STYGAR Florissant, Services Tues., 10 a.m. at Stygar Florissant. www.hutchensfuneralhomes.com
Published in St. Louis Post-Dispatch on May 12, 2019