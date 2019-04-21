Terrence M. Corley

Corley, Terrence M. June 4, 1936 - March 29, 2019 Terry Corley, 82, passed away Friday, March 29, 2019 in Waco, Texas after a long and courageous battle with Alzheimer's Disease. Services: A Memorial Mass will be held Saturday, April 27, 2019, at Most Scared Heart Catholic Church, Eureka, MO. Visitation at 12 noon, Memorial Mass at 1 p.m. In lieu of flowers, a donation in Terry's name may be made to The .
