1/1
Terri Lynn Jakuboski
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Terri's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share

Jakuboski, Terri Lynn

Saturday, September 5, 2020. Dear daughter of Anthony "Jake" and the late Jackie Jakuboski; dear sister of Tom (Dawn) and Tim (Judith) Jakuboski; dear aunt of Corey (Heather), Brittni and Zachary (Amanda) Jakuboski, Chelsie (Cody) Shilharvey, Logan and Meghan Jakuboski; dear great-aunt of Gabriel, Heidi and Lindsey Jakuboski; our dear niece, cousin and friend.

Terri was a chemistry professor at Lewis and Clark Community College and a member of Paddle and Saddle Spurs Girls Soccer Club.

Services: Memorial service will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, contributions to Rheumatoid Arthritis Foundation appreciated. KUTIS AFFTON SERVICE.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Sep. 13, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Kutis Funeral Home, Inc, Affton Chapel
10151 Gravois Road
St. Louis, MO 63123
(314) 842-4458
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved