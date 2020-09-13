Jakuboski, Terri Lynn

Saturday, September 5, 2020. Dear daughter of Anthony "Jake" and the late Jackie Jakuboski; dear sister of Tom (Dawn) and Tim (Judith) Jakuboski; dear aunt of Corey (Heather), Brittni and Zachary (Amanda) Jakuboski, Chelsie (Cody) Shilharvey, Logan and Meghan Jakuboski; dear great-aunt of Gabriel, Heidi and Lindsey Jakuboski; our dear niece, cousin and friend.

Terri was a chemistry professor at Lewis and Clark Community College and a member of Paddle and Saddle Spurs Girls Soccer Club.

Services: Memorial service will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, contributions to Rheumatoid Arthritis Foundation appreciated. KUTIS AFFTON SERVICE.