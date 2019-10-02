|
|
Furman-Brown, Terry A.
(nee Jimmerson) Sunday, September 29, 2019. Beloved sister of Michael and Larry (Patricia) Stricklin and the late Clifford and Ervin Stricklin and Brenda Duecker; our dear aunt, great-aunt, niece, cousin and friend.
Services: Funeral from KUTIS SOUTH COUNTY CHAPEL, 5255 Lemay Ferry Rd. (Butler Hill) Friday, October 4th, 9:30 a.m. Interment Myers Cemetery, Black, MO. Contributions to Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation or appreciated. Visitation Thursday, 4-9 p.m.
Published in St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Oct. 2, 2019