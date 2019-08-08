Terry Brady (1939 - 2019)
Guest Book
  • "Kathie, I cherish the year I worked with you and Terry at..."
    - Mike Brown
  • "Our family was blessed to come to know Terry when he and..."
    - Nada Carrigan
Service Information
Wojstrom Funeral Home & Crematory
3939 Lake Drive
Granite City, IL
62040
(618)-931-3939
Memorial service
Friday, Aug. 9, 2019
3:00 PM
Our Lords Lutheran Church
Maryville, MO
Obituary
Brady, Terry

80, of Glen Carbon, IL, passed away Mon. Aug. 5, 2019.

He married the love of his life, Kathie Lanahan on Dec. 17, 1960.

Terry retired from Unisys Corporation after also working at First National Bank of Alton and Jersey State Bank. Terry and Kathie enjoyed many years of service at the St. Louis Zoo as well as extensive travel, many sports and a loving family.

Services: The family will hold a memorial service at 3:00 p.m. Fri. Aug. 9, 2019 at Our Lords Lutheran Church in Maryville with a time of fellowship and refreshments following the service.

Memorials to Hospice of IL.

Wojstrom Funeral Home & Crematory at www.wojstrom.com.
Published in St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Aug. 8, 2019
