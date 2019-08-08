Brady, Terry

80, of Glen Carbon, IL, passed away Mon. Aug. 5, 2019.

He married the love of his life, Kathie Lanahan on Dec. 17, 1960.

Terry retired from Unisys Corporation after also working at First National Bank of Alton and Jersey State Bank. Terry and Kathie enjoyed many years of service at the St. Louis Zoo as well as extensive travel, many sports and a loving family.

Services: The family will hold a memorial service at 3:00 p.m. Fri. Aug. 9, 2019 at Our Lords Lutheran Church in Maryville with a time of fellowship and refreshments following the service.

Memorials to Hospice of IL.

Wojstrom Funeral Home & Crematory at www.wojstrom.com.