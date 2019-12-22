Atherton, Terry Celeste

on Thursday, December 5, 2019. Beloved daughter of the late Herbert R. M.D. and Celeste East Atherton; dear sister of the late Herbert M. Atherton, Ph.D (survived by Caroline Young Atherton); loving aunt of Victoria Atherton Logsdon (Justin) and H. James Atherton (Sarah Jay); dear great-aunt of William, Elizabeth, Gabriel and Malcolm.Terry was a dedicated and longtime member of Samuel UCC in Clayton, where she sang in the choir and volunteered in many ways. For over thirty years, Terry was active with the local Boy Scout Troop.

Services: A Memorial Service will be conducted at Samuel UCC, 320 N. Forsyth Blvd., at Kingsbury Blvd., Clayton on Saturday, December 28, 2019, at 10:00 a.m. Private Interment was held at Memorial Park Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Lydia's House P.O. Box 2722, St. Louis, MO 63105. No visitation. Condolences may be submitted at www.luptonchapel.com

