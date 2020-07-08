1/
Terry D. Turnbough Sr.
Turnbough, Terry D., Sr.

passed away on Saturday, July 4, 2020. Beloved husband of the late Heidi Marie Turnbough (nee Fink); loving father of Terry D. Turnbough, Jr. and Tina Wilson; cherished grandfather of Justin Rush, Jesse McNeal and Jakob McNeal; dear brother of Floyd (Shelly) Turnbough, Florence (Donald) Gray, Robert (Sandy) Turnbough, Edith Caldwell, Bill Turnbough, Yvonne Stagner, Ralph Turnbough, Rick (Becky) Turnbough, and Mike Turnbough; dear uncle, great-uncle, cousin and friend to many.

Services: Visitation from 3-7 p.m. on Sunday, July 12, at Bopp Chapel, 10610 Manchester Rd., in Kirkwood, MO. Interment 11 a.m. Monday, July 13 at Sunset Memorial Park (meet at cemetery). www.boppchapel.com



Published in Post - Dispatch on Jul. 8, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
12
Visitation
03:00 - 07:00 PM
BOPP CHAPEL
JUL
13
Interment
11:00 AM
Sunset Memorial Park (meet at cemetery)
Funeral services provided by
BOPP CHAPEL
10610 MANCHESTER RD
Kirkwood, MO 63122
(314) 965-7680
