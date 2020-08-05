Terry Hieken

Hieken, Terry

age 92, of Chesterfield, MO, passed away on August 4, 2020. Beloved wife for 70 years of the late Harvey Hieken. She is survived by daughters Shelley Edwards (Bruce) and Andrea Mintz (Mike Jennings); grandchildren Sara Uribe (Luis), Julie Rosenberg (Fredric), Lisa Spector (Kevin) and Charlie Mintz; great-grandchildren Oscar and Oliver Uribe, Hamilton, Harry, Felix and Solomon Rosenberg and Jacob and Zoe Spector; dear sister-in- law of the late Charles Hieken (the late Donna), Milton Hieken (Barbara) and Suzanne Cohan (Paul); our dear aunt, cousin and friend.

Services: A private family service will be held. Memorial contribution preferred to the charity of your choice. Visit bergermemorialchapel.com for more information.

BERGER MEMORIAL SERVICE