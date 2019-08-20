St. Louis Post-Dispatch Obituaries
Kutis Funeral Home, Inc, Affton Chapel
10151 Gravois Road
St. Louis, MO 63123
(314) 842-4458
Visitation
Saturday, Aug. 24, 2019
10:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Kutis Funeral Home, Inc, Affton Chapel
10151 Gravois Road
St. Louis, MO
View Map
Service
Saturday, Aug. 24, 2019
12:00 PM
Kutis Funeral Home, Inc, Affton Chapel
10151 Gravois Road
St. Louis, MO
View Map
Douglas, Terry Kay

(nee Greer) Saturday, August 17, 2019. Beloved wife of David Douglas; loving mother of Ryan (Diana) Douglas and Brittany Douglas; adored grandmother of Owen Douglas; beloved daughter of Virginia Spratley and the late Howard 'Mac' Greer; our dear sister, daughter-in-law, sister-in-law, aunt, cousin and caring friend.

She rests with angels.

Services: Memorial visitation at KUTIS AFFTON CHAPEL, 10151 Gravois, Saturday, August 24, 10:00 a.m. until time of service at 12:00 Noon.

Published in St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Aug. 20, 2019
