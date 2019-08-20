|
|
Douglas, Terry Kay
(nee Greer) Saturday, August 17, 2019. Beloved wife of David Douglas; loving mother of Ryan (Diana) Douglas and Brittany Douglas; adored grandmother of Owen Douglas; beloved daughter of Virginia Spratley and the late Howard 'Mac' Greer; our dear sister, daughter-in-law, sister-in-law, aunt, cousin and caring friend.
She rests with angels.
Services: Memorial visitation at KUTIS AFFTON CHAPEL, 10151 Gravois, Saturday, August 24, 10:00 a.m. until time of service at 12:00 Noon.
Published in St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Aug. 20, 2019