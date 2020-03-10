Krenning, Terry

Beloved husband, father and Paw Paw, passed away in his home February 25th. He was 69 years old. Terry was the loving son of Orval and Antionette Krenning, brother of Barb Bolte and Lester Krenning, son-in-law of Vito and Charlotte (deceased) D'Angelo and husband to his love and best friend Deborah Krenning. Terry is survived by Nichole Krenning, Scott and Amy (Berndt) Krenning, Aftyn, Gwenyth, Elijah and Trinity.

Terry graduated from Mizzou University with a teaching degree. After graduating, he taught at Fort Zumwalt Middle School. Terry will be missed by a multitude of family and friends.

Services: Memorial Services will be held at St. Paul United Church of Christ, 5508 Telegraph Rd., St. Louis, MO 63129, on Sunday, March 15th at 3:30 p.m. which will then be followed by a meal to celebrate Terry's life.