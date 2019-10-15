St. Louis Post-Dispatch Obituaries
Kutis Funeral Home, Inc, South County Chapel
5255 Lemay Ferry Road
St. Louis, MO 63129
314-894-4500
Visitation
Wednesday, Oct. 16, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Kutis Funeral Home, Inc, South County Chapel
5255 Lemay Ferry Road
St. Louis, MO 63129
View Map
Funeral
Thursday, Oct. 17, 2019
10:00 AM
Kutis Funeral Home, Inc, South County Chapel
5255 Lemay Ferry Road
St. Louis, MO 63129
View Map
Terry Lee Culp


1944 - 2019
Terry Lee Culp Obituary

Culp, Terry Lee

Terry Lee Culp was born in St. Louis, Missouri on December 30, 1944. He attended Wyman Elementary School and Roosevelt High School, graduating from East Prairie High School in East Prairie, Missouri.

Terry departed this life on October 13, 2019 having reached the age of 74 years.

Terry spent his life working in the insurance industry. His most recent years were spent at Group Administrators, Ltd., in Schaumburg, Illinois where he was Human Resouces Manager. Prior to that, he was employed at Hooper Holmes and Equifax, both in St. Louis, MO.

Terry was a lifelong Christian and attended First Baptist Church of Arnold. Terry was also a member of Algabil Freedom Masonic Lodge and was very proud of being a forty-five plus year Mason. He was a veteran, having served in the United States Army National Guard.

Terry thoroughly enjoyed being with people, as well as golfing, traveling and sightseeing. But his favorite times were spent with his family and friends.

Terry was a kind and loving man who will be sadly missed and lovingly remembered by all who knew him. His keen sense of humor and many wonderful stories remain as treasured memories in our hearts.

Terry is survived by his wife, Barbara (Wieda) Culp; son, Joel Culp and wife Tonia; daughter, Terri Lynn Bax and husband Russ; five grandchildren, Erin Culp, Garrett Bax, Cody Bax, Dylan Bax and Samantha Bax; brother, Larry Culp; sister, Anna Doris Sacks; brother-in-laws David (Angela) Wieda and Jim Sacks; sister-in-law Michelle Wieda; father-in-law Mike Wieda; lifelong friends William Farmer and Michael Thomas; nieces, nephews, cousins, other relatives and many cherished friends. Terry was preceded in death by his parents, David Haskell Culp and Elburta (Jenkins) Culp; grandparents, Seth Culp and Samantha (Richardson) Culp; and Omar Jenkins and Ella (Pepper) Jenkins. All living or having lived, in the St. Louis area.

Services: Funeral at Kutis South County Chapel, 5255 Lemay Ferry, on Thursday, Oct. 17, 10 a.m. Private entombment. In lieu of flowers, donations preferred to Backstoppers or . Visitation Wednesday, 4-8 p.m.

Published in St. Louis Post-Dispatch on Oct. 15, 2019
